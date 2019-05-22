TD Bank Hill branch robbed

by Sue Ann Rybak

The Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI are looking for a woman responsible for robbing the TD Bank branch at 8600 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill.

On Friday afternoon, May 17, a woman came into the bank three times seeking change. Then, at approximately 4:31 p.m. she returned to the bank, approached the counter and presented a demand note to a teller. After receiving $8,780 in cash, she fled the bank on foot.

According to police, the robber is described as a black female in her mid-20s, approximately 5’6″ tall with a thin build. She was wearing Muslim garb, a black hijab, and rose-colored glasses. She also had very long purple fingernails.

The robber is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477).