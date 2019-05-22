TD Bank Hill branch robbed

Sue Ann Rybak

The TD Bank on 8600 Germantown Ave. was robbed on Friday, May 17. (Photo by Pete Mazzaccaro)

The Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI are looking for a woman responsible for robbing the TD Bank branch at 8600 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill.

On Friday afternoon, May 17, a woman came into the bank three times seeking change. Then, at approximately 4:31 p.m. she returned to the bank, approached the counter and presented a demand note to a teller. After receiving $8,780 in cash, she fled the bank on foot.

According to police, the robber is described as a black female in her mid-20s, approximately 5’6″ tall with a thin build. She was wearing Muslim garb, a black hijab, and rose-colored glasses. She also had very long purple fingernails.

The robber is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS (8477).



