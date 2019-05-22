‘Panache, precision’ at Hill concert

by Michael Caruso

Piffaro, the Renaissance Band, brought to a close its local concert season Saturday, May 11, with a performance of “Love, Lust, Life: Ce Moys de May” in the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill. The program, which highlighted Renaissance music celebrating the month of May, also featured the ensemble’s guest artists, the vocalists of Trio Eos.

As has been the case for the past several years, Piffaro co-directors Joan Kimball and Bob Wiemken assembled their roster of pieces based on theme groups that zero in on the various societal functions performed by the music of the 15th and 16th centuries. “Love, Lust, Life” began with “Spring is in the air,” then continued with “Love on a lazy Spring afternoon,” “Love can be cruel,” “Love gets Frisky” and “Love on the Dance Floor” for the concert’s first half. After intermission, the music-making continued with “Again with the Dancing,” “Love’s Yearning,” “Love’s Burning” and finally “Love victorious!”

Kimball and Wiemken wisely interspersed purely instrumental numbers with selections sporting singing accompanied by playing. Sections boasting high spirits were balanced against songs of poignant melancholy. Texts set to evocative poetry were set opposite those of sexual innuendo and downright ribaldry.

In a distinct break from the Middles Ages, the composers of the Renaissance were more frequently patronized by Europe’s royal and aristocratic families than they were by the pope and prelates of the Roman Catholic Church. The result was that, for the first time since the collapse of the ancient Roman Empire’s western provinces at the end of the 5th century, secular music became the predominant style rather than sacred choral music. “Love” in all its manifestations, rather than “faith” in all of its revelations, became the most common theme of music with a text. And, in the realm of instrumental music, music for the dance became the common coinage of the new realm.

Piffaro players Grant Herreid, Priscilla Herreid, Greg Ingles, Joan Kimball, Eric Schmalz and Bob Wiemken played their assortment of bygone instruments with panache and precision. They caught the unbounded energy of music that boldly asserted the return of European society to security, prosperity and modernity after centuries in the dark thralldom of one barbaric invasion after the next. And they played it with commanding technique.

