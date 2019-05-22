Crime Report: One bank robbery, one vehicle theft, one theft from vehicle and four thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from May 13 to May 19.

May 14. Theft on the 100 block of Hillcrest Avenue. A contractor told police that between May 13 at approximately 3 p.m. and May 14 at approximately 7 a.m., an unknown person took a silver, black and orange sheet metal brake/bender that was placed on the left side of the property where he was doing work. The item is valued at $3,000.

May 14. Theft on the unit block of Chestnut Hill Avenue. A contractor working on that block told police that between May 11 at 6 p.m. and May 14 at 3 a.m., an unknown offender removed 10 copper downspouts (valued at $1,200), gutters (valued at $1,500) and a copper roll (valued at $750). The total theft is valued at $3,450.

May 15. Vehicle theft on the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 1:05 a.m. A man told police he got out of his vehicle to deliver papers in the paper drop box at 8300 Germantown Avenue. When an unknown black male got into his 2007 dark blue Lexus with Pennsylvania license plate no.# JGJ3726 and drove southbound on Germantown Avenue. The vehicle is valued at $12,000.

May 16. Theft on the 7700 block of Crittenden Street at approximately 7:15 a.m. A woman told police that while she was at the Market Square Laundromat, an unknown person took the following items from her pocketbook: multiple health medical cards, supermarket cards and $1.

May 17. Bank robbery on the 8600 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 4:28 p.m. An unknown female went into TD Bank on three separate times asking for change. When she returned on the fourth time, she handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller handed her $8,780 in cash and called 911. The woman was last seen fleeing westbound on Evergreen Avenue. She is described as 20-year-old black female with a medium complexion, 5’7” and 150 lbs.

May 17. Theft from vehicle on Valley Green Road at approximately 1:37 p.m. A woman told police that an unknown person broke into her Audi and took her laptop computer. The laptop is valued at approximately $1,100.

May 18. Theft on the 8700 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 10:50 a.m. Store manager told police that an unknown male took items without paying and fled towards Germantown.

Summary: Seven crimes for the week – one bank robbery, one vehicle theft, one theft from vehicle and four thefts.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at 215-438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at 215-686-3388.