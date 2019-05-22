Car stolen from Local deliveryman

On the morning of Wednesday, May 15, a Hill resident and Chestnut Hill Local employee had his car stolen while delivering the paper.

The car, a 2007, purple/blue Lexus RX350 SUV with a with cream interior and roof rack, was left running on Germantown Avenue at Gravers Lane at 1 a.m. when someone entered the car and drove south on Germantown Avene.

In addition to a car full of undelivered papers, the thief made off with honor box money and numerous items belonging to the driver.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3140.