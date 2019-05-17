Green Tree Health Foundation appoints new board chair, welcomes new members

Green Tree Community Health Foundation, a local nonprofit working to improve the health of our community, has announced the addition of five new board members as well as the appointment of a new chairman to its board of directors.

In a press release, the foundation said Chestnut Hill resident Al Thorell, a current board member since 2017, has been named chairman of the board. He replaced retiring board member and current board chair John Rollins.

Bethany Flood, executive director of Green Tree Community Health Foundation, said Thorell, who is current vice chairman of Spring Garden Lending LLC and has been a founder of several banks over the years, “brings years of experience from the business world.”

“We are thrilled to benefit from Mr. Thorell’s leadership in this new role,” she said.

The nonprofit also welcomed five new board members: John Beilenson, of Chestnut Hill; Mary Harper, of Germantown; Bob Jones, Adeline Mandel, and Stan Miller, M.D.; all of Lafayette Hill.

John Beilenson founded Strategic Communications & Planning (SCP) in New York City in 1987. He has led the company since then, providing consulting, editorial and training services to a wide range of nonprofit organizations and public institutions. He is also currently a member of the board of directors of Surrey Services, a board member of City Year Greater Philadelphia, and a board advisor to Generations Online.

Mary Harper is the manager of Faith and Spiritual Affairs for the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services (DBHIDS). She is also a public speaker who develops trainings, workshops, conferences, and summits. Recently, she developed a wellness model for the City of Philadelphia on how to create and implement “Safe Spaces” for employees, communities, and individuals to share their thoughts and ideas that have been affected by trauma.

Bob Jones has served as bond counsel, underwriter’s counsel, and special counsel to a variety of clients in the implementation and financing of major capital projects for public and nonprofit entities during his 40-plus year career. He also writes and speaks frequently on a wide variety of public finance topics. Over the past several years, he has volunteered with Green Tree as a site visitor.

Adeline Mandel is a seasoned navigator of all stages of elder care, a lifelong healthcare volunteer and a client relationship manager with two decades of experience. For the past five years, she has volunteered with Green Tree Community Health Foundation, conducting site visits. Her nonprofit work also includes volunteering with Healthcare Business Women’s Association, Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and Center for Enrichment.

Stan Miller, M.D., currently works as executive director of the Jefferson Center for Injury Research and Prevention. He brings over 30 years knowledge from the medical field. His experience in the healthcare field will prove invaluable to the foundation.

Green Tree Community Health Foundation has an office at 10 E. Springfield Ave. and can be found online.