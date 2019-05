Dorothy M. Rissi (nee Abbott), age 87, on May 10, 2019 of Wyndmoor. Wife of the late Pasquale A. Rissi, Sr. Mother of Carol Aubrey, Thomas Pasquale, Mary and the late Connie. Relatives and friends may call at St. Genevieve Church, 1225 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031, Friday, May 17th at 9AM. Funeral Mass 10AM. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetey. (Jacob F. Ruth)