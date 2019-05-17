By Design: Introducing a new Local column on design both in and outside the home

by Patricia Marian Cove

Interiors: Why do some like clean lines, while others prefer embellishment?

Exteriors: What is it about Georgian architecture that evokes history, while Arts and Crafts design evokes nature?

Surroundings: Why does one space bring us so much joy, while another, so much consternation?

There is something in all of us that responds to the things that surround us. When asked to write a regular article about design for this new Home & Homes section of the Chestnut Hill Local, I immediately thought back to the many pieces that I wrote for the special Arts and Design sections over the years, and realized that many of those topics are still relevant, but that the world of design has changed significantly over the past 10 years. And I use the word “design” in the broadest sense.

Yes, paint colors are still very important. Furniture styles and layouts are still critical. Kitchen and bathroom renovations are still going strong. And the articles that you will see in this section will certainly cover these topics. But there is something inside me that wants to do more, wants to explore more, wants to think about exactly why certain colors are chosen by certain people and rejected by others, or what makes the style of one door welcoming, while another makes you want to turn and walk away.

As a young designer, I learned early on that floor plans and fabrics, although extremely important to a successful project, were small elements to success, and that clients bring their backgrounds, experiences – even their intellects – with them, when they think about and plan their surroundings. It became just as critical to understand where a particular client was “coming from” as it was to understand their favorite colors.

I would also like to examine the philosophy of design, and the different ways architects and designers approach projects. It is such a personal profession. You are spending time with clients, often in very personal spaces, and learning about what it is that attracts them to specific styles and elements. At least that is how I approach projects. But that is not true of all design firms. If they are hired for a project, some designers feel that the project should reflect their own taste and design direction, and not those of the client. Maybe that is the philosophy of what could be defined as “starchitects.” And maybe that is the way it should be … or maybe not. We’ll explore!

Then, there is the topic of the psychology of design. Volumes have been written on the psychological meanings of what we are all attracted to. Why is it that so many of us want to be surrounded by history, while others want to live in modern, contemporary settings? How do political and social movements affect design trends, what the public wants, and what the marketplace offers?

I will also be writing about exterior surroundings. Why do the streets in Chestnut Hill give off a totally different vibe than those in Manayunk? Why do people choose to live here or there, or anywhere?

And, of course, I will be writing about my love of history, specifically historic interiors. How the loss of historic interior architectural features can be so devastating to an historic home, and how preserving and maintaining them can not only provide living spaces that are specific to the architecture of your home, but also create unique surroundings that combine modern living with features that simply cannot be duplicated in new construction.

I am also very interested in hearing your design interests and questions. I want to address the issues that you face, whether they are related to major projects like kitchen renovations and working with professionals, or smaller concerns like how to combine patterns. This column will be a mix of old and new, simple and complex, but most of all, it will cover topics from new perspectives. Design has changed. Let’s tackle it together!

Patricia Marian Cove is principal of Architectural Interiors and Design in Chestnut Hill, and serves as vice president for preservation of the Chestnut Hill Conservancy. She will write regularly on design-related topics, and can be reached at patricia@patriciacove.com