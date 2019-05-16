Polling places for 9th and 22nd wards

May 21 is primary day across Pennsylvania. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The following is a list of polling places in both the 9th and 22nd wards. For more information on polling places and ballots, see the Committee of Seventy’s website.

Polling Places for the 9th Ward by Division

1, 2 & 3: Grace Epiphany Church E. Gowen Ave. & Ardleigh St.

4 & 5: Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting, 20 E Mermaid Ln.

6: Chestnut Hill Library, 8711 Germantown Ave.

7 & 8: St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 22 E. Chestnut Hill Ave.

9: Fire Engine Co. #37, 101 W. Highland Ave.

10 & 11: St. Martin-in-the-Fields Church, 8000 St. Martins Ln.

12: Lutheran Theological Seminary, 7301 Germantown Ave.

13: Allens Ln. Train Station, 200 W. Allens Ln.

14 & 15: Allens Lane Art Center, 601 W. Allens Ln.

16: Chestnut Hill Apartments, 7800 B Stenton Ave.

17: Chestnut Hill Towers, 7600 Stenton Ave.

22nd Ward Polling Places by Division

1 & 2: Summit Presbyterian Church, 6757 Greene St.

3: Cliveden Convalescent Center, 6400 Greene St.

4 & 5: Germantown Jewish Center, 400 W. Ellet St.

6: Germantown Home, 6950 Germantown Ave.

7: Jesus is the Way Church, 6753 Germantown Ave.

8 & 10: Blair Christian Academy, 220 W. Upsal St.

9 & 13: Seventh Day Adventist Church, 200 E. Cliveden St.

10: Blair Christian Academy, 220 W. Upsal St.

11 & 16: Lovett Branch Library, 6945 Germantown Ave.

12, 18 & 19: Pleasant Recreation Center, Pleasant St. & Chew Ave.

14: Caring Heart Nursing Home, 6445 Germantown Ave.

15: Cliveden House, 6415 Musgrave St.

17: Mt Airy Recreation Center, Germantown Ave. & Sedgwick St.

20, 21 & 22: Emlen School, Chew Ave. & Upsal St.

23 & 24: Germantown Christian Assembly, 610 E. Mt. Pleasant Ave.

25: Unitarian Universalist Church, 6900 Stenton Ave.

26, 27, 28 & 29: A B Day School, Crittenden & Johnson Sts.