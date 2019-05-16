Polling place changes for Springfield Township

This Primary Election Day, several polling locations will change in Springfield Township. Voters who previously voted at the Springfield Township Middle School and Springfield Township High School will now be voting at one of two alternate locations as follows:

Wards 1-1, 4-1 and 4-2 will now be located at the Flourtown Country Club, 150 McCloskey Rd., Flourtown. Wards 7-1 and 7-2 will now be located at the Springfield Township Administration Building, 1510 Paper Mill Rd., Wyndmoor.

In addition, voting in Ward 5-1 will take place in Building “B” (former temporary library) at the Springfield Township Recreation Center, 1200 Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor. This polling location was previously located at the same address, but in Building “A” (gymnasium). It has been moved to provide better parking and accessibility.

All other polling locations will remain the same. You can find a full list online.

Ward 1

1-1: Flourtown Country Club, 150 McCloskey Rd., Flourtown

1-2: Flourtown Fire Company, 1526 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown

Ward 2

2-1: Free Library of Springfield Township, 8900 Hawthorne Ln., Wyndmoor

2-2: Wyndmoor Hose Company No. 1, 1101 Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor

2-3: Springfield Retirement Residence, 8601 Stenton Ave., Wyndmoor

Ward 3

3-1: Oreland Presbyterian Church, Paper Mill and Church Rds., Oreland

3-2: Oreland Volunteer Fire Company, 1500 Bruce Rd., Oreland

Ward 4

4-1: Flourtown Country Club, 150 McCloskey Rd., Flourtown

4-2: Flourtown Country Club, 150 McCloskey Rd., Flourtown

Ward 5

5-1: Springfield Township Recreation Center, 1200 Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor

5-2: Grace Lutheran Church of Wyndmoor, 801 Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor

Ward 6

6-1: First Presbyterian Church in Flourtown, Mill Rd. and Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown

6-2: St. Philip in the Fields Church, Lorraine Ave. and Oreland Mill Rd., Oreland

Ward 7

7-1: Springfield Township Administration Building, 1510 Paper Mill Rd., Wyndmoor

7-2: Springfield Township Administration Building, 1510 Paper Mill Rd., Wyndmoor