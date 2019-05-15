Summer Classics to open in former Hill Co. location on May 16

by Pete Mazzaccaro

Summer Classics, the national outdoor furniture store that purchased the Hill Company last year, will open in that shop’s location, 8040 Germantown Ave. this Thursday, May 16.

The shop will host what it’s calling a special evening that will include a tribute to the Hill Company owner Linda Moran. The evening will begin with a ribbon cutting for the new store at 4 p.m. Cocktails and hors d’ oeuvres will follow at 4:30 p.m.

“Partygoers will enjoy mingling, mini design consultations with local design store Widell + Boschetti, and touring Summer Classic Home’s next-generation home collections, including Wendy Jane by Gabby, the fashion- forward, performance pillow line,” a release on the event reads.

According to the company, the 12,000 square-foot Chestnut Hill location is its third to open in the last year. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

“We believe that life’s best moments happen in and around the home so we put our clients first by providing beautifully designed products and the upmost customer service,” said Bew White, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Summer Classics Home. “We look forward to joining the Chestnut Hill family and sharing our product, values, and service with the community and Philadelphia areas.”

Philip Dawson, executive director of the Chestnut Hill Business District, said he’s happy to have Summer Classics join the Germantown Avenue business corridor.

“We are excited about the grand opening of the Summer Classics Home Philadelphia store and welcoming a top-quality new retailer to our neighborhood,” he said. “It is a desirable brand with legacy ties to this community, perfect for engaging loyal customers and attracting new ones to explore our destination shopping district.”

