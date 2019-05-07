PCR wins gold at rowing championship

The Philadelphia City Rowing Boys Novice 4+ won first place at the Philadelphia City Rowing Championships on Sunday, May 5. PCR is a privately-funded nonprofit with a mission of empowering Philadelphia public school students to reach their greatest potential. PCR offers all of its programs and services completely free of charge so that student-athletes reflect the racial, ethnic and socioeconomic diversity of the City of Philadelphia. From left to right: Jahvaun Sterling, Drew Warnick, Michelle Johnson, Denis Lattanzi and Sebastian Gonzalez. Warnick and Lattanzi are from Chestnut Hill and attend Central High School. (Photo by Gregory Lattanzi)