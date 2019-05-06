On sunny afternoon, SCH golf overshadowed by Owls

by Tom Utescher

The month of May had arrived, the temperature soared to 80 degrees and Springside Chestnut Hill Academy golfers headed out to their home course at Sunnybrook Golf Club last Wednesday for one of their last matches of the 2019 season.

The Blue Devils were anticipating a close contest with their guests from Agnes Irwin School, and that turned out to be the case. Unfortunately for the locals, it turned out in favor of the visiting Owls, who prevailed 246-260.

SCH came away with an Inter-Ac League record of 1-5, with rematches with the Academy of Notre Dame and Baldwin School still left to play. The Blue Devils topped Baldwin on the road by a comfortable margin back in early April, so they have a good chance of picking up another ‘W’ when the teams meet again on SCH’s home ground.

All of SCH’s Inter-Ac opponents hail from the Main Line, since Germantown Academy and Penn Charter don’t field girls’ golf teams (girls at those schools may play on the boys’ teams in the fall, if they wish).

Team scores in these matches are made up of the top five individual rounds over nine holes, and when the Blue Devils host they play the par-36 front nine at Sunnybrook.

Last Thursday the only athlete from either team to score in the 30’s was SCH senior Kara Kniezewski, a Norwood Fontbonne Academy graduate who will attend the U.S. Naval Academy. A birdie on the third hole helped her produce a 39, and her partner in the first foursome, sophomore Emma Schotsch, fired a 47.

For the time being, this gave the host team an edge on the Owls, who received a 45 from senior Maura Boyle and a 59 from junior Olivia Weiss.

The two Blue Devils in the second foursome came in with almost identical scores, a 57 for sophomore Anne Harrower and a 58 for eighth-grader Isabella DeCesare. Irwin’s players in this group needed fewer strokes to make the circuit at Sunnybrook, as senior Anne Curran came in with a 44 and freshman Emma Twitinger had a 53.

When the third foursome arrived, a fine round of 45 by Irwin eighth-grader Lilly Press decided the issue in favor of the visitors. SCH’s official team score was completed by a 59 for ninth-grader Eliza Russell, while fellow freshman Tess Fairlie was close behind with a 60.