Mount track tunes up for upcoming medal meets

Mount St. Joseph’s track and field squad traveled to Gwynedd Mercy Academy last Wednesday, meeting with the host Monarchs and with Nazareth Academy for a final dual meet before heading into the league and district championship meets.

Not all athletes competed in all of their regular events, as some were being rested a bit by being assigned to light duty. The Mount Magic chose to forego the 3200 meter run altogether, but the team still put on an impressive showing against its two Catholic Academies rivals.

In the sprints, sophomore Annie Lemelin won both the 100 and 200 meter dash (in 12.9 and 26.8 seconds, respectively), while junior Kylie McGovern took first in the 400 (1:03.2). Sophomore Maya Charles placed second in the 200 and third in the 100, and freshman Kathleen Downs was the runner-up in both the 100 and 400.

The Mount staged a one-two-three sweep in the 800 thanks to sophomore Emily Carr (2:31.0), senior Ryan Good and junior Lauren Ehnow, and senior Meg Ciasullo finished second in the 1600.

The Magic also swept the top three spots in both hurdling events. Lemelin won the 300 meter race (47.9), and was followed by freshman Skylar Vacca in second and sophomore Lexi Weeks in third. Vacca was also runner-up in the 100 meter hurdles, with sophomore Margaux Rawson winning (17.2) and sophomore Emily Jones placing third.

Rawson then moved over to the field events to win the high jump at 5’10”. MSJ junior Kelly Rothenberg cleared the same height on her second attempt to place second.

Rothenberg also placed second as part of a Mount St. Joe sweep in the javelin, where senior Maddy Kerr finished first (86’6”) and junior Maggie McBride was third.

The only pole vaulters to clear the opening height were a pair of Mounties. Senior Bridget Joyce damaged her best pole and used a stand-in stick to vault the bar at 10 feet, while her classmate Grace Wilson went over at nine feet. Wilson won the triple jump (32’9.5”), with Rothenberg capturing third place.

In the long jump there was a one-two finish for the Magic thanks to senior Kiara Pile (15’8.5”) and freshman Katie McGovern, while senior Riley Mulligan placed second in the shot put and freshman Haley Stefanik came in third in the discus.

For Mount St. Joe’s winning effort in the 4 x 100 relay (52.5), sophomore Carolyn Taylor led off and was followed by Pile, Downs and Charles. The Mount also won the 4 x 400 (4:31.0) with Kylie McGovern, Carr, Vacca and sophomore Cayla Higginson.

The foursome of Meg Dowling, Hannah Bujnoski, Lindsay Shearman and Haley Cliggett finished third in the 4 x 800. Shearman is a sophomore and the other three are juniors.

The Mount had already had a number of athletes qualify for the District 1 championships. Lemelin met the standard in the 100, 200 and 400 meters, as well as the 300 hurdles, while Rawson got in for the high jump and Joyce passed muster in the pole vault.

Two relay teams also qualified, the 4 x 100 (Charles, Pile, Downs and Lemelin with Taylor as alternate) and the 4 x 800 (Ciasullo, Ehnow, Good and Carr with Higginson as alternate).