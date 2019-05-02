Conservancy sends off time capsule with ceremony

by Pete Mazzaccaro

On a picturesque Saturday morning, April 27, a small crowd of staff and supporters of the Chestnut Hill Conservancy gathered to bury a community time capsule scheduled to be unearthed on the 100th anniversary of the organization in 2067.

“Items in this time capsule are meant to capture the Chestnut Hill of today,” said Conservancy executive director Lori Salganicoff.

Those items included documents from today: staff photos of the Chestnut Hill Business Association, Conservancy surveys of residents, a bound history of the Philadelphia Cricket Club and numerous notes from community residents.

Other items included were meant to signify the times: A fidget spinner and a box from a pair of Apple AirPods.

Others contributed interesting and amusing items, from a small piece of wood from the Louis Kahn-designed Esherick House in Chestnut Hill and an authentic Philadelphia Parking Ticket issued to a Conservancy member on Germantown Avenue.

Conservancy archivist Alex Bartlett oversaw the collection of the time capsule items, and dug the four-foot hole in the Conservancy’s front yard in which the capsule was placed.

“It’s a collection of what locals thought was important to the history of Chestnut Hill today,” he said. “It’s what they think is important for the time.”

After the capsule was lowered into the hole, it was covered with top soil and a bench was placed above it. It will hopefully rest undisturbed until Hillers open it 48 years from now.

