Crime Report: Two thefts from vehicles

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from April 22 to April 28, 2019.

April 27. Theft on West Springfield Avenue and Valley Green Road. A woman told police that while she was hiking in the park between 3 p.m. and 5:40 p.m., an unknown person removed the driver side door handle from her vehicle. There were marks above the driver side front and rear door. It looked as if someone attempted to break into the car. Nothing was reported taken from the car.

April 27. Theft on the 400 block of East Abington Avenue. A woman told police at approximately 8:45 p.m. she left her white pocketbook containing various credit cards, $65 and one Silver Samsung smart phone inside her vehicle. When she returned to her vehicle, she noticed her pocketbook was taken. The woman told police she left the car unlocked.

Summary: Two crimes for the week – two thefts from vehicles

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.