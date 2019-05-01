Community candidates night to be held on May 8

by Peter Elliott

The Chestnut Hill Community Association, in cooperation with East Mt. Airy Neighbors and West Mt. Airy Neighbors, will be hosting a “Meet the Candidates Night” event on Wednesday, May 8. The event will be held in New Covenant Church, 7500 Germantown Ave., and will allow people from Chestnut Hill and Mt. Airy to meet candidates for Philadelphia’s city elections this year.

“This is the first time the CHCA, West Mt. Airy Neighbors and East Mt. Airy Neighbors have worked together to co-host an event like this,” said Anne McNiff, CHCA executive director.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a meet and greet session in which people can meet candidates for various Philadelphia offices. While the total number of candidates who will attend has not been determined, McNiff said that there will be a great variety of candidates in attendance for the event.

“The RSVPs are still coming in, but we’ve had acceptances for Mayor, City Council, City Commissioner, Sheriff, judge and Register Of Wills,” McNiff said. “These are candidates for citywide elections, including City Council members from the 8th District, which includes Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy and Germantown, and Council members-at- large, who are Council members that are not restricted to a single district.”

Following the meet and greet, there will be a session called the “Candidate’s Remarks” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. During the event, all the candidates will be able to introduce themselves and answer at least one question from the audience.

While McNiff said that the event is open for anyone to attend, she hopes to see locals from Chestnut Hill and Mt. Airy more engaged in local elections and learn about who they will be voting for this year.

“It is these positions that have a direct impact on our lives compared to a national campaign,” McNiff said. “It’s important to make an informed choice for who you’re voting for in local elections.”

“Meet the Candidates Night” is open to all visitors, and light refreshments will be provided during the meet and greet. More information about the event and RSVPs (not required) can be found online.

Peter Elliott is a Local intern and a journalism student at La Salle University.