Tennis Tigers of GFS top host GA, 5-2

by Tom Utescher

On the Germantown Academy tennis courts last Wednesday, the Patriots ran into a strong Germantown Friends School squad. GA won at third singles and fourth doubles, but the other five bouts went to the visiting Tigers, who improved to 6-1 overall while remaining at 2-1 within the Friends Schools League.

GA came away with a 2-5 mark overall. In Inter-Ac League play, a win over Malvern Prep is included in the Patriots’ 1-2 record.

The best tennis player at GFS is actually not a member of the school’s varsity team for 2019. Junior Henry Ruger, who has made a verbal commitment to Columbia University, is focusing on the juniors tournament competition this spring.

In the middle of last week, GFS was missing freshman Rishi Cohen, who normally plays second singles but was off from school due to illness. On Tuesday, this was a contributing factor in the Tigers’ lone loss of the season, a 1-4 setback against FSL rival Shipley. The loss of a top player is felt keenly in Friends League play, where a five-match (three singles, two doubles) format is still employed.

The next afternoon at GA, the contest consisted of three singles and four doubles bouts, the standard alignment used by the Inter-Ac as well as the public school teams in the PIAA.

This spring, GA’s roster features two players named Jason Wang, a freshman playing first singles and a junior playing second singles. The younger Wang squared off against the regular number one player for GFS, junior Danny Loder, and Loder won 6-1, 6-2.

Due to the absence of the ailing Cohen, Tigers sophomore Noah Eisenstein bumped up from third to second singles last Wednesday, winning a pair of 6-3 sets over the elder Wang for GA.

To fill the third singles spot, GFS head coach Justin Gilmore decided against altering his doubles teams, and instead brought up junior Adi Kolff from the junior varsity. Here, Patriots freshman Dylan Jeck prevailed, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

The other victory for host GA came courtesy of sophomore Sam Fortunato and freshman Kwabena Ampomah, who won 6-3, 6-1, in their fourth doubles match against junior Steven Pu and senior Duy Duong of the Tigers.

First doubles was actually the last match to finish, with the rival duos playing a number of long games and splitting sets. GA juniors Kenny Gong and Matthew Sender won the opening set at 6-2, but GFS reversed that score in each of the next two sets as senior Gray Palmer and freshman Jacob Morse emerged on top.

Although second and third doubles also went to a third set, these contests wrapped up a little sooner. The early 7-5 success of GA seniors Grant Griswold and Hiten Dudhat at second doubles was overshadowed by 6-3, 6-1 wins in the next two rounds for visiting senior Michael Harrity and junior Max Schneider-White.

Third doubles opened with a 6-3 first set for senior Arjun Sriram and junior Roderick Azizi of the Patriots, then GFS seniors James Nalle and Simon L’Tainen rebounded to capture each of the next two sets at 6-2.