PC softball alone atop Inter-Ac with win at Episcopal

by Tom Utescher

In the minutes leading up to last Tuesday’s softball showdown between the two undefeated teams in the Inter-Ac League, Penn Charter coach Doc Mittica was a little concerned. Spectators had pulled open the shorts drawer to dress for the first really warm day of the season, and while warming up themselves on the field at Episcopal Academy, Mittica’s Quakers seemed just a little too relaxed and playful.

The longtime PC skipper needn’t have worried. Once the game got underway, the Quakers were all business while Episcopal, on the other hand, didn’t play like the team that had beaten defending league champ Springside Chestnut Hill, 3-0, and had downed the Academy of Notre Dame, 9-0, earlier in the month.

The visitors held a 1-0 edge after two innings, but then a pair of two-run home runs by senior Abby Quinn helped them put up four runs in the third inning and two in the fifth. EA got on the board in the bottom of the sixth, but the Churchwomen were held to just one run and bowed to their guests, 7-1. PC improved to 4-0 in the league, while EA slipped to 4-1.

Junior pitcher Anastasia “Big L” Lewis, who struck out 10 batters, said that leading up to a big game, “We always have our superstitions and rituals, but once we’re on the field it’s about continuing to play our game, maintaining our level and fixing the little things we need to fix.”

Although some Quakers were suffering from a few aches and pains, PC had everyone available for duty, while an ankle injury had sidelined EA senior Maddie Loughhead, the regular starter at shortstop.

The pitcher for the Churchwomen, sophomore Emma Tansky, started out well, allowing a single by Quaker senior Abby Mannion but striking out the other three PC batters at the top the first. With two outs in the bottom half, two EA batters drew walks, but they were left stranded as Lewis closed out the inning with her second strikeout of the day.

After a groundout started the top of the second, PC freshman Kamryn Koslosky fouled off a lot of pitches before drawing a walk off of a full count. She reached second base as sophomore teammate Abby Brown grounded out on a ball hit softly to the right side of the infield.

Another 10th-grader, Averie Schnupp, socked a high fly ball to right-center field, and it was simply dropped for an EA error and an initial PC run. The next batter grounded out, but the Quakers were now ahead in the game, and would stay there.

EA senior Grace Smith began the home half of the second with a single lined over the second baseman, but she was tagged out while attempting to steal second thanks to the arm of PC’s freshman catcher, Lucianna Regalbuto. The next two batters grounded out, making this the first of four consecutive innings in which EA got only three batters up to the plate.

For the top of the third, the visitors were back around to the top of their batting order, and another dropped fly in the EA outfield put PC junior Maddie Solow on second base. On a ball stroked to short, Lewis hustled down the line and beat out the throw from the opposite side of the infield.

Solow went to third on this play, and a passed ball then moved freshman Madi Brooks (the courtesy runner for Lewis), from first to second. When the batter, Mannion, put the ball in play on the ground, EA tried for the forceout at third, but ended up having the ball go past the bag and out of play.

Solow had already scored, and the umps waved home a second runner for PC despite EA protests, making it a 3-0 game.

The Quakers’ Mannion had gotten to second base, and the next batter, Quinn, pounded a ball that traveled down the right field line in fair territory. It rolled foul way out at the foul pole, but the ball was still playable, resulting in a two-run homer that had the Quakers up 5-0 at the end of three innings.

Both teams went down in order in the fourth inning, then to start the fifth, Lewis hit a slow roller toward the second baseman and was ruled safe as the first baseman came off the bag a little bit while catching her teammate’s throw. The second batter of the inning, Mannion, grounded out to move the runner to second. Next, Quinn belted a ball that bounced past the left fielder and resulted in another inside-the-park two-run homer for the PC senior.

After driving a single up the middle, Regalbuto was left on base, but PC had reached its final total of seven runs. EA played better defense all the way round in the final two innings, but the Churchwomen had dug themselves into a truly deep hole.

With seven runs behind her now, Charter’s Lewis was headed into EA’s final three batting turns with confidence.

“It always makes me feel better out there, knowing that I have that support system,” she said.

This season, more than in the past, PC relies on Lewis to go the distance against strong competition, and she has risen to the challenge.

The junior related, “There’s a little motto that I live by, especially when carrying long games: The sixth inning is always the hardest inning, not the last. It’s the inning when you may go through that stretch where you have a couple problems. When I go back out there – and I did this today – I tell myself ‘dig deep and show ’em what you’re made of.’”

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, EA sophomore Hailee Moran drew a walk and proceeded to steal to second and then third. She then scored the home team’s lone run, beating Charter’s throw to the plate on a ball put in play by Tansky.

Each team had offensive opportunities in the seventh inning, but neither scored. The Quakers left runners on first and second, and EA stranded players on second and third when PC’s Schnupp (the second baseman) snagged a pop-up for the final out of the afternoon.

Nearing the end of the first round of league games, PC looks like a team that has a winning formula, having successfully blended some freshmen into the mix in key positions. One of them is the catcher who’s working with Lewis and the other PC hurlers, Regalbuto.

“She’s feisty behind the plate and she knows the game really well,” Lewis attested. “I couldn’t trust anyone more. The first time I met her I turned to Doc and said ‘I like her a lot!’”