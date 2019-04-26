Weekend honors for the Honorable James M. Lynn

Roxborough resident Judge James Murray Lynn received a pair of recognitions this month.

The Philadelphia Coalition for Victim Advocacy presented the Court Personnel Award to Lynn for his tireless work in Family Court on behalf of crime victims at a ceremony on Friday, April 12, in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office.

Then, on Sunday, April 14, Lynn received the 2019 Divisional Award at the 13th annual Fleadh an Earraigh (Spring Feast) of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 65.

Family was there to celebrate with Lynn at the PCVA Awards Luncheon. The Judge’s daughter, Grainne, works as an attorney in the District Attorney’s office. Also in attendance were his wife, Barbara, and the youngest of his seven sisters, Bernadette. Barbara and Bernadette also attended the Division 65 Awards Dinner.