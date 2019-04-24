Phil-Mont Christian Academy gala to celebrate school’s 75th anniversary

by Karen Hamilton

Philadelphia Montgomery Christian Academy (Phil- Mont) in Erdenheim will welcome alumni, families, staff and friends to the school campus for a 75th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, April 27. The celebration will honor the school’s history of serving and nurturing Christian families since 1943.

Phil-Mont has a rich history of college-preparatory education in an environment with students from diverse backgrounds, an emphasis on Christian worldview, and opportunities for excellence in sports, drama and the fine arts.

The gala serves as a fundraiser for many of the school’s core priorities and has been lovingly shepherded by Will Liegel, secondary English teacher, head of the drama department and director of advancement.

“This event is about celebrating all that God has done here for over seven decades. We are planning an exciting evening of food, music, testimony and, yes, even fundraising,” he said.

The evening will include a silent auction with an array of offerings ranging from kayaking and sailing trips, to services like estate planning and vocal lessons, to theatre tickets and ethnic cuisine prepared in the comfort of your own home.

“The hope is to encourage, excite and explain our plans for the years ahead,” Liegel said.

Dr. Anthony B. Bradley will serve as the keynote speaker for the celebration, which will also feature perspectives from current and former students, parents and staff, and performances by the school’s award-winning high school jazz band. Bradley served as Dean of Students at Phil-Mont from 2001 to 2002, and is an internationally known author and speaker on a wide variety of topics related to African Americans and American Christianity, including discussions on theology and legal issues.

Bradley is professor of religion, theology and ethics at The King’s College in New York City, where he also serves as the chair of the Religious and Theological Studies program and directs the Galsworthy Criminal Justice Reform Program. He is also a research fellow for the Acton Institute. He has a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from Clemson University, a Master of Divinity from Covenant Theological Seminary, a Master of Arts in Ethics and Society from Fordham University and a Ph.D. from Westminster Theological Seminary. Before coming to King’s, he was assistant professor of theology at Covenant Seminary from 2005 to 2009, where he also directed the Francis A. Schaeffer Institute.

Liegel’s vision for the evening will include a dramatic transformation of the school gym, a catered dinner, complete with butlered hors d’oeuvres served by students and other special surprises.

“Come for the great food and entertainment, come to bid on our unique silent auction items, come to meet old friends and make new ones, but also come to be challenged by Dr. Anthony Bradley and grow in your understanding of why Phil- Mont was founded, why we are still here and what God might have planned for our future.”

More details on purchasing tickets for the 75th Anniversary Gala can be found on the school’s website.

Karen Hamilton is Senior Associate Director of Stewardship at Phil-Mont Christian Academy.