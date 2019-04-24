Crime Report: One theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from April 15 to April 21, 2019.

April 13. Theft reported on the 8800 block of Norwood Avenue at 6:30 p.m. A woman told police that she had a set of pure silver utensils worth $12,000-$15,000 in a plastic tub in her basement. The woman said she noticed the utensils were missing on April 13 while prepping for an event. The last time she saw the items was a year ago.

Summary: One crime for the week – one theft

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.

Community Crime Meeting

Police Sector Area (PSA) 4

April 25 • 7 p.m.

St. Paul Episcopal Church

22 E. Chestnut Hill Ave.

Do you have questions or concerns about crime in our community? Attend this monthly meeting of Police Sector Area (PSA) 4, which covers Chestnut Hill and parts of Mt. Airy, or Police Sector Area (PSA) 3, which covers Mt. Airy to learn more. For more information call (215) 686-3140 or visit the 14th district’s website.