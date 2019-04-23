Blue Devils look to compete in deep Inter-Ac field

by Jonathan Vander Lugt

Raise your hand if you’ve heard this one (or something like it) before about Inter-Ac baseball:

“Anyone can win on any given day,” said Springside Chestnut Hill coach Joe Ishikawa. “It’s going to be rock ‘em-sock ‘em every week.”

His Blue Devils are currently 1-2 in league play, but could just as easily be 3-0 after a 2-1 loss to the Haverford School and a 7-5 loss to Malvern Prep. Each team already has a loss in league play, and every team has at least one win.

The Friars are the league’s defending champ, and Haverford currently leads the league with a 3-1 record. Losses so close to such good teams aren’t indicative of structural deficiencies; instead, bad luck or a missed play (or, conversely, good luck and timely execution) can easily change the tenor of the season. So Ishikawa knows his team is right on the cusp.

“I think we’re really good,” he said. “I feel good, and I like where we’re at.”

No coach is going to come out and outright say he thinks his team is bad, but most are honest about their competitive standing and realistic about their expectations.

Ishikawa isn’t usually one to mince words, so to hear him affirm his team’s standing after having already lost two league games says a lot about his disposition.

And it makes sense that he was optimistic, because his comments came on the heels of a well-executed 6-0 win over nearby Springfield Township High School in a non-league game Thursday.

“Typically in a non-league game, intensity can go down,” Ishikawa said. “But they were all business today and they played like professionals.”

“We got a bunch of our young guys in today, and they all played well,” he went on. “Overall I think we’re moving in the right direction.”

Freshman Jacob Runkle started and pitched admirably, tossing five scoreless innings while striking out four.

“He’s coming on real nice for us, and I thought he threw a good game,” Ishikawa said. “He hasn’t gone in a league game yet, but he’s building up to that. This was his third start, and he’ll probably throw next Thursday for us.”

As April wanes, Ishikawa will count on some combination of Carter Davis, Jonathan Bautista, John Niebish, Owen Norton, Pat Elliott and Runkle for innings.

On the other side of the ball, the Blue Devils will be counting on Jahli Hendricks (committed to Southern University to play ball), Scott Bandura, Elliott and Jared Sprague-Lott for offense. The quartet hit consecutively in the leadoff-through-cleanup spots in SCH’s batting order.

“We’re depending on those top four, but we really need everyone to contribute,” Ishikawa said.

Hitting sixth against the Spartans, Brandon Gibbs reached base all four times and went 3-for-3 with a walk, a run batted in and a run scored. The bottom three spots performed as well, reaching base five times in 11 chances.

“We have to execute one through 11, offensively. We’re facing such good pitchers and the recipe against that is having really good bats.”

On defense, Elliott, Sprague-Lott and Hendricks play third, short and second, respectively, while Bandura serves as a backup catcher and outfielder.

“Defense is a strength for us, both infield and outfield, and behind the plate we’ve got three guys that we can run out there,” Ishikawa said. “The challenge this year is that we have 12 or 13 kids who could legitimately compete for playing time. It’s just a matter of who’s hitting.”

“We’ve got really good leadership with Pat Elliott, Jahli Hendricks and (first-string catcher) Sam Aslanson. Those are our captains, and three program kids,” Ishikawa said. “And we’ve got Jared, who’s like a captain without being a captain. Scott Bandura’s another guy who’s a great leader for us, even though he doesn’t have a C on his chest.”

“We’re fortunate this year in that we have a handful of kids who just get it,” he went on. “They understand what’s going on and they coach themselves.”

This week, the Blue Devils face the Episcopal Academy Tuesday and will host the Haverford School Thursday. They remain in the title hunt, but another loss would seriously damage their hopes and a second would likely be a fatal blow.

“Every game in the Inter-Ac is important, but there’s a lot less margin for error this year,” Ishikawa said. “One inning can really just turn the season.”

“Our young guys are getting accustomed to Inter-Ac baseball,” he went on. “If our pitching comes around we could surprise people.”

“We’ll see what happens,” he said.

Around the Area:

It was a mixed bag for other schools around Northwest Philadelphia. Like SCH, Germantown Academy (5-6, 1-2) sits at 1-2 in league play after a 6-4 win over Malvern Prep, a 10-0 loss to the Blue Devils and a 3-2 loss to the Episcopal Academy. Penn Charter (14-4, 1-1) is 1-1 in the Inter-Ac after an 8-2 loss to Episcopal and an 8-2 win over the Fords. The pair will face off on Friday at Germantown Academy, after PC plays Malvern Prep Tuesday.

Germantown Friends (3-9, 2-3) lost is only league game of the week, 5-3, to Friends Select. The Tigers have a pair of league tilts with Friends Central and Moorestown Friends this week.

La Salle (6-4, 5-1) is off to a nice start in Catholic League play, with a pair of blowout wins over St. Joe’s Prep (12-2) and Bishop McDevitt (9-0) last week. The Explorers will host Neumann-Goretti Tuesday before heading to Bonner-Prendergast on Thursday.