Schuylkill Center to host ‘Naturepalooza,’ free family festival

Celebrate Earth Day at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education’s eighth Naturepalooza festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. The festival offers fun for the whole family with fort-building, guided hikes, pond explorations, music curated by Kathy O’Connell of Kids’ Corner on WXPN, food trucks and face painting. Naturepalooza is in partnership with the Philadelphia Science Festival.

The event will kick off with a performance from Nature Preschool students, followed by guided hikes on our property. Go on an environmental art walk to discover the installations on our property, participate in a wellness hike led by NaturePHL to learn about the health benefits of getting outside and scoop for macroinvertebrates and tadpoles during pond exploration.

Naturepalooza will feature several activity tables, where families can make nature bracelets with flower scraps donated by Vault & Vine, experiment with “Little Bits” alongside researchers from Drexel University, learn about watersheds through play with “Let’s Go Outdoors,” listen to a book reading by the Andorra Free Library and pretend to be a wildlife rehabber by “administering” medicine and water to stuffed animals under the guidance of our Wildlife Clinic staff. Families will receive “passports” that can be stamped at various activity tables. Completed passports can be turned in for a small prize.

Naturepalooza will also host two food trucks: Say Cheese, offering gourmet sandwiches like Caprese and the Crabby Cheese, and Pitruco Pizza, which has Margherita pizzas on the menu as well as specialty pies with soppressata, eggplant and spicy garlic.

The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education is located at 8480 Hagy’s Mill Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19128. See schuylkillcenter.org for more information