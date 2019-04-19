Help FOW get the park ready for spring

Friends of the Wissahickon seeks volunteers to help keep Wissahickon Valley Park clean and beautiful during its busiest time of year. Extra hands are always needed to remove the many fallen branches and other tree debris left by this winter’s storms, clear trash and recycling, trail work and planting. FOW Volunteer Service Days not only provide a direct role in keeping the park maintained and sustainable for generations to come, they’re also fun, educational and a great way to meeting like-minded park stewards. No experience is necessary. FOW provides the instruction, tools and gloves.

Mark your calendars for these special Saturday Service Days, which are held from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.:

April 27 – Annual Creek Cleanup. Join FOW and partners at the Wissahickon Valley Watershed Association to help clean the Wissahickon Creek in the northernmost part of the park. Meet at Harper’s Meadow.

After the cleanup, all volunteers are invited to the Talkin’ Trash Picnic, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Fort Washington State Park.

June 1 – Super-Mega Volunteer Service Day celebrating FOW’s 95th anniversary will provide volunteer projects in 10 different locations.

For more details about these and other service days and to register, visit fow.org/workinthepark. Service days are open to the public. Registration is recommended in case of cancellation. Feel free to email Volunteer Manager Shawn Green with any questions at green@fow.org