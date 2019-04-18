Carman’s building, not business, for sale

by Pete Mazzaccaro

A recent post on the online neighborhood forum Nextdoor announcing the listing of the building that houses Carman’s Shoe Repair, 8111 Germantown Ave., suggested Carmen Notarianni Jr. might be selling his business or retiring.

Notarianni told the Local last week that he has no plans to sell his business or retire.

Carman’s Shoe Repair was started by Notarianni’s father in 1937. Now 61, Notarianni Jr. said he plans on spending at least a few more years at the shop.

“I’m not ready to stop working yet,” he said.

Notarianni said it was time to sell the building, which includes a two-bedroom apartment on the second floor. He plans to work out a lease for his business in the event he sells the building.

It is currently listed with KW Real Estate with an asking price of $1.2 million.

