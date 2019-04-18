Appellate court declines to reinstate Bah on ballot

by Sue Ann Rybak

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has denied the appeal of Tonya Bah, who was ordered off the ballot for the 8th District City Council primary for failing to file a statement of financial interest with the city’s department of records.

“We are disappointed by the decision of the Appellate Court not to reinstate Tonya on the ballot,” The People for Tonya Bah wrote in a statement regarding the court’s decision on April 16. “There will be no appeal. Our focus now is protecting the 8th District by working for progressive At-Large Council and City Commissioner candidates. It’s on!”

Since incumbent candidate Cindy Bass has no Republican challenger in November’s general election, she will automatically retain her seat.