Grant funding secured to restore intersection

by Maddie Clark

On Monday, Feb. 4, Pennsylvania State Senator Art Haywood announced that funding has been approved regarding the improvement of historic streets in Philadelphia, and that at least some of that would be used to repair the intersection of Mermaid Lane and Winston Road in Chestnut Hill.

“I am pleased to announce [that this] funding will restore and improve sections of these historic streets in our community,” Haywood said. “Mermaid Lane and Winston Road are special to our area due to their historical importance and design.”

The City of Philadelphia’s Streets Department was granted $1.1 million through PennDOT’s Multimodal Transportation Fund to restore these notable streets, according to Haywood.

“This is an excellent move; these street repairs have been needed for some time,” said Phillip Dawson, executive director of the Chestnut Hill Business District.

Because the streets are 100 percent cobblestone from curb to curb, they “do require special maintenance,” Dawson said.

In the past, the streets have been patched with asphalt that usually doesn’t match the area’s historical content.

Dawson said he will work closely with the city and Haywood to ensure that these repairs are completed, as street maintenance issues are usually continuously ongoing.

Mermaid Lane and Winston Road, however, are only two of the 50 highways, bridges, trails, pedestrian projects and other transportation-related facilities in 23 counties that were granted funds from the $44.5 million that the Multimodal Transportation Fund allocated for repairs all across Pennsylvania.

Waverly Street in Center City, for example, is another area that is set for repair, Dawson said.

“We are fortunate to be surrounded by so many historical landmarks and destinations,” Haywood said. “I look forward to seeing the restoration of these streets and positive impacts the restoration brings to our area.”

Dawson said he is scheduled to meet in the coming weeks with the Deputy Streets Commission to get a more precise timeline of when the Winston Road repairs will take place.

Maddie Clark is a regular contributor to the Local.