‘Dr. Ruth’ in Ambler much more than just a sex therapist

by Rita Charleston

Before Karola Ruth Siegel went on to become Dr. Ruth, she fled the Nazis in Germany as a child on the Kindertransport, became a sniper in Jerusalem, married three times, had two children and eventually moved to America where she became one of America’s best known sex therapist.

Written by Mark St. Germain, author of “Freud’s Last Session,” directed by Dan O’Neal and starring Drucie McDaniel, “Becoming Dr. Ruth” continues at Ambler’s Act II Playhouse through Feb. 17. The show first opened off-Broadway in 2013 and has been performed several times over the years with various actresses portraying the diminutive (4-foot-7) now-90-year-old Dr. Ruth.

Unbeknownst to McDaniel, whose first name was taken from a White House invitation list her mother saw in a newspaper, Dr. Ruth Westheimer herself was in the audience during the play’s first preview. “I think everyone knew she was there but kept it a secret from me,” recalled McDaniel, who asked that her age not be mentioned. “That was probably a good thing because I don’t know how I would have played the role had I known beforehand. But afterward, when she came up to see me, she was very complimentary. She took my hand and didn’t let go, saying she had seen other renditions of the show before and really liked ours. She was just wonderful.”

Calling what she does an impersonation of the pop culture icon, McDaniel confesses the easiest part of the impersonation is duplicating Dr. Ruth’s voice. “She has a very distinctive way of speaking, and the whole character sort of grew from that. Before the show began, I knew her as just a funny little lady. I didn’t know a thing about her life. But as the show developed, I became more and more impressed with her. And that’s why I think this show does a service for all of us. The life she had which led her into becoming who she is today is very, very inspiring. She’s an absolutely astonishing woman.”

McDaniel grew up on Long Island. Today she is the mother of two, married to actor Mark Saxton and living in Levittown. She studied Theater and Broadcast Journalism at the University of Maine. Over the years she has appeared on TV, on stage and in film, notably in “Girl Interrupted” and “Twelve Monkeys,” among others. The multi-talented performer is also a teacher, director, musician and founder of a school called Actorworks in Old City.

“I’ve done many roles but this one has definitely gone to the top of my favorite list,” McDaniel said. “The most important thing is to carry out this 90-minute show without making her seem like a caricature. Unfortunately, a lot of one-woman shows end up sounding that way. It’s hard to make her seem like a real person, but I think this one does.”

Act II Playhouse is located at 50 E. Butler Ave. in Ambler. For tickets call 215-654-0200.