Gloria Grahame and Humphrey Bogart star in Nicholas Ray’s 1950 romantic noir “In a Lonely Place” at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Woodmere Art Museum, 9211 Germantown Ave. Bogart, in what many consider the finest performance of his career, plays a screenwriter suspected of murder. The film is adapted from a Dorothy B. Hughes novel. A $5 donation is suggested.