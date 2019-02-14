Cat adoptions, Feb. 14

INFORMAL TUXEDO: Pixstar is a one-year-old Tuxedo who is very social and loving. Pixstar enjoys attention and loves hugs! He’s been looking for a home for a while, so please sweep this sweet guy into your arms. Pixstar is ready for adoption at ACCT Philly, 111 W . Hunting Park Ave. Contact Adopt@ACCTPhilly.org

PEAPOD is a huge, about 3-year-old, previously neutered male who recently showed up during the cold freeze when he tried to get into an area home. He is friendly and very mellow. He does not have a microchip. He has been tested and vaccinated and is ready for his own home. Please contact Brendascatrescue.org at 215-872-1636.