9th Ward Dems to host open candidate meet and greet

The 9th Ward Democratic Committee is hosting a Meet the Candidates event on Monday, Feb. 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting House, 20 E. Mermaid Ln.

The event promises to make candidates for office available for answering questions and to provide voters with opportunities to learn about important issues and concerns. Those who attend can also register to vote.

Organizers have said that snacks and refreshments will be available. The event is free and open to the public. A list of which candidates will attend has not yet been finalized.