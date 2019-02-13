Crime Report: Mailbox broken into, checks stolen

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, 2019.

Feb. 8. Theft on the unit block of West Gravers Lane. A man told police that he mailed several checks to assorted credit card agencies for payment using his Police and Fire Checking Account at 9 a.m. The man was informed that his mail was located open and lying on the highway at the unit block of Gravers Lane. The checks were missing. The mailbox is located on the unit block of Gravers Lane.

Summary: Two crimes – Two thefts

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.

Community Crime Meeting

Feb. 20 • 7 p.m.

Chestnut Hill Library

8711 Germantown Ave.

The 14th District Police Department invites the community to their monthly Police Sector Area (PSA) 4 meeting. Find out what the status of crime is in your neighborhood. This is a great opportunity to talk one-on-one with an officer about any questions or concerns you may have. For more information, call (215) 686-3140.