Local sportswriter honored by lax hall of fame

Last weekend at the Eastern Pennsylvania Lacrosse Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, Chestnut Hill Local sportswriter Tom Utescher was one of four recipients of the Founders’ Award, presented by the Philadelphia Lacrosse Association “to recognize significant and enduring contributions to the growth and development of lacrosse in Pennsylvania.”

In the introduction, Utescher’s longtime coverage of high school and collegiate lacrosse for the Local was cited. In addition, he served as a vice president of the Philadelphia Women’s Lacrosse Association and helped organize and operate several of the U.S. Women’s Lacrosse Association’s annual national tournaments.

He served as publicist for the 1989 and 1993 U.S. Women’s World Cup teams, accompanying the 1993 team to Edinburgh, Scotland. It was also noted that he traveled by motorcycle to Canadian national tournaments in Montreal and Calgary, Alberta.