Elizabeth “Libby” G. Birch, January 27, 2019, Age 100. Wife of the late William “Bill” Birch. Mother of Bunny Fertig (the late Skip) and Jean Shipman (Herman). She is also survived by six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Services and interment private. Condolences may be shared at www.kollerfuneralhome.com