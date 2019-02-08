CHBA to host green biz workshop on Feb. 28

The Chestnut Hill Business Association is excited to announce Green Business On The Hill – a new program that will recognize environmentally conscious businesses, offer tools to businesses who want to incorporate sustainability into their operations and publicly position Chestnut Hill as a destination for eco-oriented consumers.

Is your business interested in participating in the program? Do you want to adopt “green” business practices in your business, but need know-how and motivation to get started?

Join your local business owners for an inspiring and informative workshop on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 8 – 10 a.m. at Kismet, 12 W . Willow Grove Ave. in Chestnut Hill. Registration is free. For questions or to RSVP , contact CHBA at 215-247-6696 or Mary Ann Boyer of Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants at maryann@boyersudduth.com

This event is a partnership between the CHBA, The Sustainable Business Network of Philadelphia and Boyer Sudduth Environmental Consultants. It is funded through a Climate Urban & Systems Partnership grant.