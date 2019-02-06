Crime Report: One theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2019.

Please note the Police Department has a new format for PART1s which contains less information.

Feb. 2. Theft on the 8500 block of Germantown Avenue. A store employee told police that a woman claimed several bags behind the counter as hers. The employee gave the woman the bags but later learned they belonged to someone else. Taken were two shopping bags filled with various items of clothing.

Summary: One crime for the week – one theft

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.