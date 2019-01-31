Pet adoptions, Jan. 31

GENTLE GEO: Wonderful, housebroken dog, Geo, needs fostering or adoption ASAP! His “best friend” is moving very soon to upstate NY . Geo is a very smart, gentle, incredibly friendly dog who is good with kids and other animals. He is an all vetted, very healthy older dog. Please contact 267-847-6553 to meet him.

CHARLIE’S A LOVER: Charlie is a 1-year-old lap cat/lover extraordinaire. He’s a gentle giant who just wants to please and will make someone the best companion. A cat like Charlie is a rare find. He’s healthy, happy and available. Contact Brendascatrescue.com at 215-872-1636.