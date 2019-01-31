Gerard B. Palmer of Chestnut Hill, PA died peacefully at Spring House Estates on Saturday, January 26, 2019. He was 91. Born in New York in 1927, he was a graduate of Groton School and Amherst College. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy. As a young ensign, he was a boat officer in a hydrographic survey off Thule, Greenland as part of the Defense Early Warning System. He guided freighters carrying heavy construction equipment to build the airfield at Thule, Greenland in 1951. During the Korean War, he served as a Lieutenant Communications Officer on the combat destroyer U.S.S. Owen. His experiences in Korea were published in a Naval History Magazine. After the Navy, Gerry had a long career in the investment business in Philadelphia. Affiliated with Dehaven and Townsend and later with Janney Montgomery Scott, he was President of the Philadelphia Securities Association and Director of the Bond Club of Philadelphia. He served for many years as the treasurer of the Episcopal Church’s Home for the Homeless.Gerry loved music and played the bagpipes, clarinet and saxophone. His many hobbies included drawing and painting. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Harriet Palmer, his daughter Mary Schultz, his son-in-law Scott Schultz, and his beloved grandsons, Matt and Nick Schultz. He leaves behind his brother Wright Palmer and numerous nieces and nephews. Gerry was preceded in death by his brother Jimmy. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Saturday February 2nd at 2 PM. 22 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118.