Crime Report: Two thefts from vehicles and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 2019.

Jan. 24. Theft from school on the 8800 block of Germantown Avenue. President of Norwood Academy states an unknown person took an iPad 5th Generation (Serial #GCJV5AMHLF, ID#10852104212) from classroom between 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2019 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2019. The item is valued at $330.

Jan. 25. Theft from vehicle on the 7800 block of Stenton Avenue. A woman told police she parked her car, and sometime between Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. and Jan. 24 at 9 a.m., someone broke the driver’s side window of her 2000 Toyota Corolla. Taken was one handicap placard valued at $10.

Jan. 25. Theft from vehicle on the 7800 block of Stenton Avenue. A man told police sometime between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, someone gained entry to his gray Toyota Highlander through a passenger side window and took a handicap placard valued at $40.

Summary: Three crimes for the week – two thefts from vehicle and one theft

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.