Starbucks closed for multiple violations; reopens after clearing follow-up inspection

by Pete Mazzaccaro

The Chestnut Hill Starbucks, 8515 Germantown Ave., was closed on Jan. 17 after an inspection by the city’s Health Department found six violations and ordered the coffee shop to cease operations until those violations were remedied.

Those violations, listed on the health department’s report were:

• Black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine.

• Visible physical evidence of insect (flies) activity observed in the beverage/food prep area, dining area, dish washing area and rear storage area.

• Drink crates used to elevate boxes of single service articles by exit door.

• Leak observed at hot water tank.

• Trash area observed unkept; trash cans observed overflowing, recyclables observed on the ground.

• Coffee and other debris observed along floor perimeters in the beverage/food prep area, dishwashing area and under dry storage shelving racks. Damaged wall coving in dishwash area. Damaged flooring in mop sink area.

According to health department records, the Jan. 17 inspection was a follow-up on a previous inspection on Nov. 27, 2018 in which the coffee shop was cited with seven violations. The shop was warned at that time to resolve the violations for a future inspection or risk losing its license.

Starbucks passed a follow up inspection on Saturday, Jan. 19, clearing it to re-open.