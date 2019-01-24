Mary-Lee Webster Pabst, age 93, passed away on January 5, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 24, 1925 to Harold and Mary Webster. Mary-Lee is survived by her four children, Susan Cudahy Johnson, Laurette Lee Jenkins, James Webster Magin, Harold Webster Lee and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Cristwood Park Activity Center Auditorium, 345 N. 190th Street, Shoreline, Washington 98133 on January 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse, P .O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.