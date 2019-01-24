Dr. Sandra Dombroski Fritsch, age 72, on January 13, 2019 of Chestnut Hill. Survived by her husband Dr. Kilian Fritsch; daughters Sasha Kone (Martin) and Triona Dombroski-Fritsch (Samuel Brewster); grandsons Garrett and Morgan Kone; a brother Dr. S. Wayne Dombroski (Bonnie). A memorial gathering will be held at the Chestnut Hill Friends Meeting, 20 E. Mermaid Lane, Phila., PA 19118, Sunday, February 3rd. Prayers and reflections will begin at 3PM, with refreshments to follow. Please RSVP by emailing tri.fritsch@gmail.com. The family requests that contributions be made in her name to the Dan Aaron Center at the Movement Disorders Unit at Pennsylvania Hospital. (Jacob F . Ruth)