Popular Erdenheim breakfast destination for sale

One of the most beloved restaurants in the area, Erdenheim’s Fairlane Grill, is now up for sale. Though Fairlane’s owner, Gerri Collins, is looking to retire, both she and the property’s realtor, Ed Valentine, who is also Collins’ son, confirmed that there are no plans to change anything about the restaurant outside of the ownership.

Having only gone up for sale approximately a week ago, it will likely be at least several months before a sale officially goes through. The sale would also specifically be for the business, as Collins has had a lease with the building’s owner, something that Valentine does not anticipate changing anytime soon.

“With most of these transactions, the owner stays on for a while to ensure continuity,” Valentine said. “The ideal situation would be to keep the menu and keep the location. Somebody would be buying it because it’s a local establishment, so they’d be crazy to change anything major.”

The asking price is $425,000.

Looking back on her time at the Fairlane, Collins said she has nothing but great memories on which to fall back. Though she has thoroughly enjoyed her time servicing the community, and while she does not have any definitive plans for retirement, she did acknowledge that she felt it was the right time to move on.

“My daughter, Amy Valentine, and I started this business in September 1997,” Collins said. “My favorite part of owning this business is the people. We have a very loyal and wonderful clientele. We work very hard to be consistent with the product we serve to all our customers. We also try to have everyone enjoy the experience of coming here to eat. We are service-oriented and family-friendly. We want everyone to feel at home here.

“Owning this restaurant has been a very satisfying and wonderful experience for us. We are very proud that we have been able to be successful for the past 21-and-a-half years. I will miss my customers very much, but it’s time for me to spend more time with my family. I also hope to spend some time traveling. I turn 70 this year, so it’s time to slow down a bit.”

Brendan Sample can be reached at brendan@chestnuthilllocal.com