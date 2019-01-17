Korsyn, Irene Hahne, On Thursday, December 27, 2018, age 91, of the Philadelphia area. Beloved wife of the late Felix J. Korsyn; loving partner of Howard Bishow; dear mother of Kevin E., Jeffrey F. (Alane Gordon), and the late Dever J. Korsyn (Rosemary Feild); devoted grandmother of Michael F. (Elyse), Katharine F., and Julia F. Korsyn; devoted sister of the late Ernest M. Hahne (Jeanette) and Ingrid H. Rima (Philip); and loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. Retired marketing and public relations executive, born in Brooklyn in 1927 to German immigrant parents, Mrs. Korsyn was educated at Hunter College and the University of Pennsylvania. A pioneer as a professional working woman and executive in a male-dominated industry, she was a broadcaster at station WEST AM-FM in Easton, a news copy manager for classical station WFLN in Philadelphia, and a broadcaster at WQAL in Philadelphia, authoring her program scripts. As a broadcaster with her own radio program, Mrs. Korsyn interviewed both regional and world figures, such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Margaret Truman, and Norman Thomas. Her career included management and leadership positions in public relations, communications, marketing, and advertising/sales positions in Philadelphia, including at the Auerbach Corporation, A. Pomerantz & Co., the Reuben Donnelley Corporation, Shimer Von Cantz, Inc., and the Yardis Corporation. Later in her career, Mrs. Korsyn held the positions of Director of the Philadelphia Art Alliance and Marketing Services Director of Price Waterhouse in Philadelphia and was recognized as one of the top 15 marketing directors in the country. One of her many marketing projects involved commissioning Salvador Dali to design a wrist watch based on the melting watches in his painting “The Persistence of Memory.” The watch was issued in a special limited edition, and she interviewed Dali on closed-circuit television as part of the product launch. She was also featured in Who’s Who in America. Mrs. Korsyn freely served as a role model and mentor to young professionals in navigating the highly competitive field of business development, marketing, and public relations. Voluntary professional positions and affiliations included Advisor to the Poor Richard School of Advertising, Public Relations Officer at the Cerebral Palsy Association in Chestnut Hill, and Public Relations Manager for the Kate Lavin Children Center in Philadelphia. Voluntary contributions also included marketing guidance to the Reverend Leon Sullivan at the Philadelphia Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Holy Redeemer Hospital, the Philadelphia Chapter of the Small Business Administration, the Board of Advisors for the Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra, Marketing Manager for Community Life Services, Graduate Hospital patient relations, and host of a resident TV program at Ann’s Choice Continuing Care Retirement Community in Warminster, PA. She was a charter member of American Women in Radio and Television, and a member of the Business and Profiling Women’s Club and the Business and American Management Association. Mrs. Korsyn was a published author, writing Behind the Ivy Curtain, in addition to several other novels and poems. Some of her poems were published in “America Sings,” a national anthology of poetry by college students. Mrs. Korsyn’s varied interests included multi-media art and painting, creative and business writing, gardening, and dried flower arrangements, listening to classical music and attending Philadelphia Orchestra and chamber music concerts, extensive travel in Europe and in northern and eastern Africa, and following the stock market. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Irene’s name may be made to the Felix Korsyn Fund, c/o Philadelphia Foundation, 1835 Market St., Suite 2410, Phila., PA 19103-2968, www.philafound.org