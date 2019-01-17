Dr. Sandra Dombroski Fritsch, counselor, Parkinson’s advocate

Dr. Sandra Dombroski Fritsch succumbed to the effects of a 23-year struggle with Parkinson’s Disease on Jan. 13, at her home in Chestnut Hill.

Fritsch was born on Nov. 11, 1946 in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania to Dr. Stanley and Jeanette Dombroski. She graduated from St. Ann’s Academy in Wilkes Barre, received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Manhattanville College in Purchase New York, a master’s in experimental psychology from Villanova University, and a doctorate in psychology from the University of Pennsylvania. She also did specialized training at the Gestalt Institute of New York and at the Council for Relationships in Philadelphia.

Fritsch had a particular interest in working with children and their families. She was a staff psychologist at the Philadelphia Child Guidance Clinic and was the director of the mental health clinic at St Vincent’s Home for Children in Southwest Philadelphia. Her doctoral work looked at the relationship between attachment and cognitive organization, a topic which has received much attention in recent years.

She married Dr. Kilian Fritsch in May of 1980 and devoted herself to the raising her children. At that time, she became intensely involved in their educational lives, serving as the president of the board of Hillary House Day Care Center, president of the Norwood-Fontbonne Home and School Association and volunteered on numerous projects at Springside School.

Following her diagnosis with Parkinson’s Disease in 1996, Fritsch became involved with the Movement Disorders Center at Pennsylvania Hospital, first as a support group leader and facilitator and later as the first therapist to offer counseling to Parkinsonians, their spouses and families at the newly formed Counseling Service at the Movement Disorders Center.

She was a member of the American Psychological Association, the Pennsylvania Psychological Association and the American Family Therapy Academy.

Fritsch is survived by her husband, Dr. Kilian Fritsch, of Philadelphia and Quick’s Bend, Pennsylvania, daughters Sasha Kone (Martin) of Herrickville, Pennsylvania, and Triona Dombroski-Fritsch (Samuel Brewster) of Hollowville, New York; grandsons Garrett and Morgan Kone of Herrickville; and her brother, Dr. S. Wayne Dombroski (Bonnie) of Dallas, Pennsylvania.

Family and friends are invited to Fritsch’s committal service at the Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve at 293 Irish Hill Road in Newfield, New York on Friday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. A memorial gathering in Chestnut Hill will be announced at a later date. Please RSVP for either event by emailing tri.fritsch@gmail.com. The family requests that contributions be made in her name to the Dan Aaron Center at the Movement Disorders Unit at Pennsylvania Hospital.