Crime Report: Two thefts from vehicles and two thefts

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2019.

Jan. 9. Theft from vehicle on the 7700 block of Stenton Avenue. A man told police that sometime between noon and 6 p.m. on Jan. 9, someone smashed the passenger side window of his 2003 Blue Chrysler Sebring. The following items were taken from his vehicle: Two Xbox One video game consoles, one Playstation 4 console and $60 in cash. The items are valued at $1,400.

Jan. 9. Theft on the 8800 block of Credfield Street. A complainant told police that he had his game system with games in his classroom when it went missing on Dec. 18. The case has not been found. The items are valued at $700.

Jan. 10. Theft on the 7900 block of Germantown Avenue. A man told police that he bought Apple AirPods from T-Mobile on Dec. 29, and they were supposed to be delivered on Jan. 7 by USPS. The package was not delivered as of the report date. Item was purchased online. The AirPods are valued at $170.

Jan. 11. Theft from vehicle on the unit block of Valley Green Road. A woman told police she went for a run on the Wissahickon Trail at Valley Green from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 1. Upon returning to her vehicle, she noticed that her passenger side window was smashed and broken. Several items were removed from the vehicles including one Capital One credit card, which the thief attempted to use at a Target and a Sunoco. Also taken were a debit card, one tan, women’s jacket ($100), black leather bag ($100) and one Pennsylvania driver’s license. The items stolen are valued at $200. The broken passenger window is valued at $300.

Summary: Four crimes for the week – two thefts from vehicles and two thefts.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.

Community Crime Meeting

Jan. 17 • 7 p.m.

Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center

8500 Pickering St.

Captain Nicholas Smith and the 14th district police officers invite you to attend this police sector area meeting (PSA 4). The 14th Police District is divided into four surveillance sectors known as Police Service Areas, each supervised by a lieutenant. PSA 4 covers Chestnut Hill, portions of Mt. Airy and Cedarbrook. This is a great opportunity to discuss any concerns you may have in your neighborhood. Residents are also encouraged to notify police if they are going away for a week, so they can be added to roll call. For more information, call (215) 686-3140.