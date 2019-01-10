Thomas “Tom” Goodwin Evans passed away on December 31, 2018, at the age of 77. Born to Paul and Katherine Evans on February 28, 1941, Tom graduated from University School in Shaker Heights, OH. He went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Babson College in Wellesley, MA in 1963. Upon completing his studies, Tom began his career in financial management in Cleveland. Tom’s work took him to Philadelphia in 1967 where he and his former wife Juliet (nee Merryweather) raised a family. Tom retired to Pittsburgh in 2016. Tom was committed to serving the community in which he lived. Various organizations benefited from his service including: the Arthritis Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, William Jeanes Memorial Library, Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chestnut Hill, PA, Gideons International, and the Rotary Club of Chestnut Hill. Few things brought more joy to Tom than home improvement projects as a way to spend time with his sons. Now adults, his sons think of Tom every time they reach into a toolbox to begin chores of their own and do their best to honor his legacy of community service. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Elizabeth (nee Oswald); sons Tom, Jr. (Emily), Andrew (Marcia) and Charlie; step-daughter Sarah Olack (Blake); seven grandchildren; a sister Judith Thomas; and brother Paul T. Evans, Jr. His memorial service will be private. Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home 700 Linden Ave.; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112 412-8248800. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to: University School, 2785 SOM Center Road, Hunting Valley, Ohio 44022.