Obituary: Inseparable couple married 66 years, Richard and Dorothea Kishbaugh, die days apart

Wyndmoor residents Richard and Dorothea Kishbaugh, who were married 66 years, died days apart in December at their home in the Springhouse Estates in Upper Gwynned. Richard, 91, died on Dec. 22. Dorothea, 90, died on Dec. 26. Both died from complications from cardiovascular disease.

Richard (Dick) Deane Kishbaugh was born in East Mauch Chunk (Jim Thorpe), Pennsylvania on Jan. 30, 1927. He was the second of two sons of Bertha and Robert Kishbaugh.

Dorothea (Dottie) White Kishbaugh was born in Passaic New Jersey on Nov. 17, 1928. She was the fifth of six children born to Wilhelmina and William White.

“They were best partners, best friends,” said the couple’s daughter, Nancy Elfant. “[They were] a 50s couple – like Ozzie and Harriet, Ward and June Cleaver … in all the best ways. They were all about family. To the end, they were inseparable, even when they were separated, and when it was time for one to go, it was soon time for the other.

“They inspired us all as parents and as people.”

The couple met while attending college in Allentown. Richard graduated from Muhlenberg. Dorthea graduated from Cedar Crest. They were married in October 1952.

Richard was a member of the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Bar who worked briefly in private practice and then went on to a 35-year career as a trust officer and assistant vice president at The Fidelity Bank in Philadelphia. He finished his career at Provident National Bank.

Richard was also an educator. He was a faculty member at the American Institute of Banking and a lecturer at Villanova Law School. In addition to that work, he volunteered in leadership positions in the region. He was a director and the treasurer of the Houston Foundation for retired clergy, a director and financial chair of the Lutheran Theological Seminary and served on the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Dorothea spent her adult years as a mother for the couple’s four children at their Wyndmoor home. She was just as involved in civic life as her husband. She was a member of the Montgomery County Mental Retardation committee, the Task Force of the Right to Education Committee, the Oreland Women’s bridge club, several choral groups and volunteered as a driver for Meals on Wheels.

Both were dedicated volunteers and supporters of the Ken Crest Foundation, which provides community- based services for people with intellectual disabilities. They were inspired by raising their own child with these challenges.

The couple leave behind four children Nancy and her husband, Bob, of Cheltenham, Robert and his wife, Esther, of Harleysville, Beth of Philadelphia and Scott and his wife, Tammy, of Niskayuna, New York. They have seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and have two more great grandchildren on the way.

Richard was pre-deceased by his brother Ervin Robert Kishbaugh of Bethlehem. Dorothea is survived by her brother John David White and his wife Grace in Kentucky and her brother Arthur White and his wife Alice of Nova Scotia. She was pre-deceased by her brother William and sisters Nancy and Pauline.

A memorial service for Dottie and Dick will be held on Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Spring House Estates, 728 Norristown Rd, Lower Gwynedd. Friends and family are invited to an informal gathering at the home of Nancy Elfant (7812 Froebel Road, Glenside) following the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels, 1710 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031.