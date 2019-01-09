Crime Report: One theft from vehicle and one theft

The following crime report is for crimes reported in Chestnut Hill from Dec. 31, 2018 to Jan. 6, 2019.

Jan. 1. Theft from vehicle on the 8800 block of Germantown Avenue. Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., someone entered a man’s vehicle and took the following items: one black suitcase containing credit cards, passport and financial papers valued at $150.

Jan. 3. Theft on the 8100 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. A woman asked a sales person to try on a long, red leather jacket with black fur lining. The employee then helped another customer at the register, the woman then left the store. After about 10 minutes, the sales person realized the coat the woman asked to try on was missing. The salesperson didn’t observe the woman steal the item. The item is valued at $200.

Summary: Two crimes – one theft from vehicle and one theft.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services at (215) 438-4410. For more information, call the 14th District Headquarters at (215) 686-3388.

Community Crime Meeting

Jan. 17, 2019 • 7 p.m.

Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center

8500 Pickering St.

Police Sector Area (PSA) 1

Captain John Hearn and the 14th district police officers invite you to attend this police sector area meeting. The 14th Police District is divided into four surveillance sectors known as Police Service Areas, each supervised by a lieutenant. PSA 4 covers Chestnut Hill, portions of Mt. Airy and Cedarbrook. This is a great opportunity to discuss any concerns you may have in your neighborhood. For more information, call (215) 686-3140 or Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center (215) 685-9254.