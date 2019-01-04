Library to offer series of talks in January

by Stan Cutler

Some of us enjoy the seasonal changes that drive others to warmer climes during the winter months. Sure, we gripe about shoveling snow and icy roads, but it’s all part of the rhythm of life in our part of the world. This winter, we can look forward to something a little different: a program to brighten the intellectual life of our community. The Friends of the Library are offering adult programming in the community room of our FLP branch at 8711 Germantown Ave. These free presentations are the first offerings, the initial steps toward the establishment of a robust, lifelong learning center at the top of the Hill.

Philadelphia’s Great Trees (Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 6:00 p.m.)

Arborist and author Ned Barnard presents highlights from his new field guide to our urban woodland, published in partnership with the Morris Arboretum. Ned, a resident of Chestnut Hill, previously authored “New York City Trees: A Field Guide for the Metropolitan Area” and “Central Park Trees and Landscapes.” He also wrote five children’s books for

Readers Digest on fishes, birds, frogs, foxes and butterflies.

Cyber Age Politics: News Industry Reform (Jan. 22 at 1:30 p.m.)

Political communication is theater and rhetoric through media. In this entertaining slide show, local author Stan Cutler explores our polarized condition, the commercialized news industry and Federal regulation. He is the author of “Two Philadelphia Political Conventions: 1948 and 2016”, six novels, an ex-PSU Communications professor, a retired IT guy and popular teacher at Main Line School Night & Golden Slipper.

Civil War Medicine: What Went Right (Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m.)

The extraordinary levels of battlefield carnage during the Civil War demanded a new, scientific approach to medicine – previously an art. Documentary filmmaker Carole Adrienne presents a compelling slide show from the four-part series she is developing for PBS to premiere on WHYY.

Chimpanzees, Jane and Me (Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m.)

Scientist Bill Konstant tells stories about training chimpanzees in America, being inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall, and helping to ensure the survival of chimpanzees in their native Africa. He shares insights from a 40-year career as a wildlife preservationist on four continents and personal experiences with the world’s most endangered and interesting animals.

We are in the early stages of program development for the Spring and Fall Adult Programs, actively seeking ideas from local experts (educators, artists, writers, professionals, business people, etc.). If you have ideas or skills you would like to impart to your neighbors, please send us a proposal through our website: chlibraryfriends.org/suggestprograms